Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $7.31 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

UPS stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.45. 475,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.65 and its 200 day moving average is $178.42. The firm has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

