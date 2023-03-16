Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chubb by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Insider Activity

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.15. 138,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,011. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

