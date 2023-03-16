Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 4,352 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 873,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,646. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

