Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Optimum Investment Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $348.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.12. The stock has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

