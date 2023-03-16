Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP William Thomas Elsener Buys 500 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $22,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,961.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.45. 218,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 3.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

