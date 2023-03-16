Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 6.3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 71,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 779,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
