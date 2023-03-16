Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 6.3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 71,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 779,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

