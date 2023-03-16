McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $266.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.77. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

