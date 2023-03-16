Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

MDT traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

