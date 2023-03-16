MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MeiraGTx Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 125,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $274.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Institutional Trading of MeiraGTx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 21.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 88.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 159.1% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 986,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 605,518 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 76.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.