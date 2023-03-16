Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Short Interest Down 8.3% in February

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

Shares of MCG stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 238,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.23. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Membership Collective Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 394,745 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Articles

