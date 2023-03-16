Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.63 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

