Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

