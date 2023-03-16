Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on META. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $201.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,223,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,172,277. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

