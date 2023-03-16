MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $107,550.22

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $78.76 million and $107,550.22 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars.

