Metawar (METAWAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.17 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $109.17 million and $2.20 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Get Metawar alerts:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00056801 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

