MetisDAO Price Tops $26.79 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $26.79 or 0.00108175 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $119.23 million and $14.66 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00031857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00021820 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00209865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,776.32 or 1.00043722 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.84799345 USD and is down -8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $5,827,222.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

