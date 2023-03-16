MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $76.15. 6,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,511,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading

