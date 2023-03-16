Michael B. Mcguinness Buys 10,000 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 0.6 %

IHRT stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iHeartMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.