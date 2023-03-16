Michael Graf Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

