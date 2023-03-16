Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 881.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

MU stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

