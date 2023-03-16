Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $109.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

About Middlesex Water

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

