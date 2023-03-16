Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Middlesex Water Stock Performance
Shares of MSEX stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $109.51.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
