Midwich Group plc (MIDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.50 on June 16th

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

LON MIDW opened at GBX 440 ($5.36) on Thursday. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 400.38 ($4.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 693.60 ($8.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £391.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.14.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.