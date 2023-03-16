Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

MLSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. 9,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

