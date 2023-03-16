Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $381.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Miller Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Featured Stories

