Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $666.18 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $666.18 million and $127.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,012,762,253 coins and its circulating supply is 868,267,897 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,012,379,212.8400393 with 867,708,714.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.85308461 USD and is up 13.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $102,318,568.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

