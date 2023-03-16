Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Tops $687.75 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Mina has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $687.75 million and approximately $71.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,012,963,133 coins and its circulating supply is 868,626,030 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,012,780,252.8400393 with 868,320,158.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.77284086 USD and is down -9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $120,499,284.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

