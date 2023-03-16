MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,343 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 864,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after buying an additional 228,336 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after buying an additional 53,476 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,508,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 113,377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 9,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,875. The firm has a market cap of $614.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

