MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for 4.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.06% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IAK stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.07. 33,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,240. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $77.94 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

