MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $89,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $51.85. 298,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,123. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

