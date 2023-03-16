MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,308,000 after purchasing an additional 247,587 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RPV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 276,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,017. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

