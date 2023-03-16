MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,951. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.61 and its 200-day moving average is $188.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

