MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF accounts for 1.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXG. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth $110,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,762,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth $567,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,598. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $934.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

