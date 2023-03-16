Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after acquiring an additional 890,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,478.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 635,440 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,249,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

TXT stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 339,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,455. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

