Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 29.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.25. 142,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,928. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.56. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

