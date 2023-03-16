Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.00. 1,039,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,146. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

