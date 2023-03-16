Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 25,225 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,225 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.38% of REGENXBIO worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,644. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

