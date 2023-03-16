Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 4.6%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $41.19. Approximately 165,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,195,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,949 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $90,823.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,611 shares of company stock worth $1,384,409 over the last three months. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.