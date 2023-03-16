Mizuho Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $60.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.
PEG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.88. 924,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,660. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $141,476,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
