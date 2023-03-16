Mizuho Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $60.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

PEG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.88. 924,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,660. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $141,476,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.