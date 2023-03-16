Mizuho Trims Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Target Price to $116.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.58.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.9 %

SPG stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,418. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 629,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.