Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 1,905 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.45 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

