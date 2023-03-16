Modus Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after buying an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $62,112,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $64.82 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.