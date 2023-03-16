Modus Advisors LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

