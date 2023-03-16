Modus Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.16.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

