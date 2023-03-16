Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.