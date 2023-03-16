Modus Advisors LLC Takes $4.64 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

