Modus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 3,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of META opened at $200.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.