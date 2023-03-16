Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Moleculin Biotech

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

