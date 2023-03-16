Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.64.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
MOH traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $263.86. 101,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,258. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.