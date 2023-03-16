Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.64.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $263.86. 101,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,258. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.