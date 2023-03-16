Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.46 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.52. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

In other news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613. Insiders own 17.70% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

