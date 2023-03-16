Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 612,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

