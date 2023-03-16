Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 612,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.